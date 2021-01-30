One day after putting together a career-best game, Justin McCall put together an even more impressive encore.
After scoring 20 against Cal State Fullerton on Friday, the Ridgeview grad responded with 26 on Saturday, as the Roadrunners halted a two-game losing streak with an 83-73 win to earn a series sweep with the Titans.
McCall, who had never scored more than 14 points in a game entering the weekend, equaled that total in the first half Saturday, essentially getting whatever he wanted at the rim in the opening 20 minutes.
He then finished things out with a pair of late dunks after a string of sloppy plays allowed Fullerton to cut a 12-point CSUB lead to four.
McCall was part of a dominant effort inside for the CSUB offense, which finished the night with 60 points in the paint. Taze Moore added 20 points, while Cameron Smith (12) and Czar Perry (10) also finished in double figures.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Roadrunners, who improved to 10-6 overall.
Now 7-3 in the Big West, CSUB gets its biggest test of the season next weekend, when it travels to face two-time defending Big West champion UC Irvine, which entered Saturday 5-0 in conference play.