Matthew Patton looks to have 'fun with the kids' as 4-year run at BC comes to an end

As his time at Bakersfield College comes to a close, Matthew Patton's baseball career is finally starting to go the way he envisioned.
Heading into a season-ending doubleheader against Oxnard Saturday, Patton has been the most consistent bat in the Renegade lineup throughout the 2021 season. His .356 average is best on the team by a wide margin, and he also leads the club in slugging (.540), RBIs (22) and extra base hits (12).
And while it's unknown if he'll continue his playing career elsewhere, Patton's time in Bakersfield will almost certainly come to a close this weekend, and he has a simple plan for his final games in his hometown.
"I'm looking to just fly around the field and compete with the best ability I have," he said. "If there's an end after this, I don't want to look back and regret anything. I just want to have fun with the kids."
If it's disarming to hear a junior college baseball player refer to his teammates as "the kids," it seems slightly less odd coming from Patton, who's at age 22, is certainly the elder statesman of the Renegade clubhouse.
When he arrived at BC back in 2018, Patton had the same plans anyone who comes through the junior college ranks has, show out for two years then hopefully move onto new opportunities at a four-year school.
That goal was derailed before his prep career even ended. During his senior season at Liberty High School, Patton dove after a fly ball and landed awkwardly on his left arm.
Feeling persistent discomfort, a trip to the doctor revealed a torn labrum, which required surgery and a recovery process that forced him to redshirt in his first year with the Renegades.
Having to scrap for playing time in a crowded outfield, Patton was able to carve out a role in his redshirt freshman campaign. Though his numbers (.240, two home runs, 11 RBIs) weren't electric, he provided nice offensive depth for a Renegade team that won a Western State South championship and hopes were high he'd build on that performance in 2020.
Things looked good early. Patton went 3-for-4 with a pair of extra base hits in the season opener against Feather River and was hitting .417 through three games.
But things plummeted from there. Patton quickly went into a slump he could not get out of, and by the time COVID-19 caused the season to be canceled in March, his average was an anemic .131, and he recorded just three hits in his final 49 at-bats.
"He was off to one of the slowest start I've ever seen with a player," Renegade coach Tim Painton said. "He was still a good player, but (his struggles) became more mental, I believe, than physical."
Patton agreed with his coach's assessment, and initially feared his hitting difficulties had brought his baseball career to an unceremonious end.
"It was just a snowball effect," he said. "You have one bad game, then you have the pressure of 'Oh, I have to get a hit here' instead of just competing at the plate. I knew as a player I was better than I showed. I didn't want hang up my cleats with how I performed."
Luckily, the CCCAA's decision to restore eligibility for athletes who had their 2020 seasons cut short gave him a chance to prove 2020 had been a fluke. Feeling he'd played too uptight, Patton entered 2021 with a clear mind, an approach that's payed big dividends.
Patton came out on fire, recording an 11-game hit streak early in the season. This included a stretch where he had multiple hits in five straight games, highlighted by a 4-for-6 effort in an April 29 game against Antelope Valley.
"When I came back, I just told myself, if I'm going to do this, I'm going to have one last good run," he said. "I just wanted to have fun playing the game I've always played and do what I do. And this year's been pretty fun, I can say that."
Patton future after this weekend is anything but certain. While he's had discussion with Division-II Albany State (Ga.) and NAIA Webber International (Fla.), neither school has made him an offer.
And though he's hoping to find a landing spot, Patton seems to be evoking the stress-free approach he brought to hitting into his recruiting process, simply stating that he's "feeling good" about his future prospects.
Having shown the ability to land on his feet in difficult situations, his current coach believes he's well equipped for the challenges of the future.
"He's been through the peaks and valleys," Painton said. "It's tough sometimes for 18, 19 year olds to handle the peaks and valleys. The COVID restart button I think allowed him to grow mentally this year."
The Renegades host Oxnard at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.