Events like the Blue-Gold Scrimmage seem taylor-made for Justin Edler-Davis
One of the biggest personalities on the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, the redshirt junior forward looked right a home during the lighthearted annual season-opening scrimmage hosted by CSUB last Tuesday.
He and teammates Shawn Stith and Czar Perry used a pregame introduction as the opening round of a season-long competition to determine which of them is the team's best dancer.
The festivities continued when play began, as Edler-Davis punctuated a first-half 3-pointer with an enthusiastic air guitar celebration.
Edler-Davis added the move to his repertoire last January, unleashing it after hitting a pair of second-half 3s that sparked a 15-0 run in what became an 86-73 win over Chicago State.
"It’s something I did last year and it kind of got a little famous, I guess, with the fans," Edler-Davis said. "So I’m going to try to continue it. I’m a man of the people.”
And what does Rod Barnes, his notoriously defensive-minded head coach think of the move?
“As long as I get back on defense, I think he'll be ok with it," Edler-Davis said.
While Barnes is "not into a lot of celebrations," he says Edler-Davis has been able to strike a good balance between his fun and serious sides. Saying he comes to practice with good focus and energy every day, Barnes is happy to let Edler-Davis showcase a demeanor that helps draw his teammates to him.
“It’s easy (for guys to respond to him) because they know it’s genuine," Barnes said of Edler-Davis' personality. "It’s true, it’s consistent. So guys start to realize, as soon as they come in...they kind of gravitate to it. They kind of expect every day for Justin to show up and really bring some energy to our practice.”
De'Monte Buckingham was one teammate to take an immediate shine to Edler-Davis, who played host to Buckingham during a spring 2018 visit to CSUB.
Buckingham, a Richmond transfer who will spilt captain duties Edler-Davis this season, committed to the Roadrunners in May of 2018. Since then, the pair has continued to build on a friendship that was forged the day of his visit, spending countless hours working out together while coordinating several off-the-court activities for the entire team.
“Our bond was created right from the jump," Buckingham said. "And it’s only gotten stronger and I think it’s going to continue to keep growing.”
The Roadrunners' top returning scorer (8.6 points per game) and rebounder (4.3) from a year ago, even more is expected from Edler-Davis this season. Barnes said he and his coaching staff have worked to improve his conditioning, which Barnes said was lacking at times last year.
The hope is this will lead to more consistent scoring. While Edler-Davis scored in double-figures 14 times last season, he did so only once in the last 10 games. The 'Runners went just 3-7 in those games.
With improved production, Edler-Davis believes he and his teammates can greatly exceed the expectations of coaches and media, who picked them to finish sixth and seventh in the WAC respectively.
“I don’t feel like they know how good we can really be," he said. "I think we can be WAC champions. If all the pieces gel together, that is definitely a goal that can be reached.”
If that happens, he hopes to erase a negative memory from the opening Tuesday of the season.
Edler-Davis admits he didn't put his best foot forward in the Blue-Gold dance exhibition, acknowledging Stith got the best of him. This isn't a trend he expects will continue.
“I’ll give it to him (for now). But when we win the WAC championship, you’ll see who the real dancer is," he said.
