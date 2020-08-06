After spending half his life serving in an assistant role, Aaron Chavez is ready to make a move, at least for one season, to the head of the bench at Bakersfield College.
Following 19 years as an assistant, the last 15 served under Rich Hughes with the BC men's basketball program, Chavez received a temporary promotion Wednesday when the school officially tabbed him as the man to fill in for Hughes during the 2021 season.
Though Hughes, who plans to return to the team for the 2021-22 season, didn't have the final say in who would take over during his sabbatical, he knew his recommendation would be taken seriously, and there was one name planted firmly at the top of his list.
"When this happened, he was the one I fully recommended and hoped that they would hire," Hughes said of Chavez. "He's paid his dues. He knows what he's doing and he's going to have great success there. He's going to keep things going in the right direction."
Chavez, who's been with Hughes for all of his program-record 267 wins at BC, isn't expecting to change much when he takes over, saying he hopes to employ the same tireless work ethic as his mentor, a man he claims "sleeps while he's standing up."
"When people talk about working hard, he’s at a different level," Chavez said of Hughes. "He gives it all day, every day. That’s just the way he is. There’s no 98 percent with coach Hughes. You won't get a better person to look up to.”
Since beginning his coaching career back in 2001, when he was a 19-year-old assistant at West Last Vegas High School in New Mexico, Chavez has often thought of stepping into a head coaching position. However, he admits he envisioned the scenario playing out much differently.
Not only is his time in charge set to temporary, he doesn't even know when he can hold proper workouts with his team, as COVID-19 has already pushed the start of the season back to Jan. 18.
So with his future a bit on the murky side, Chavez says he plans to focus solely on keeping things on track during the upcoming season.
"I'm just grateful for the opportunity," Chavez said. "I'm going to make the most out of it. I'm not going to worry about (the future) and what coaching has for me. I just want to be a good employee and work my butt off for today and tomorrow."
