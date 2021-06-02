Local roundup: Four ’Runners earn all-league honors; 11 from Frontier sign NLIs

Four Cal State Bakersfield baseball players were recognized by the Big West Conference Wednesday, with Tyler Jorgensen earning First Team All-Conference honors.
Jorgensen, a standout senior infielder, earned all-league designation after a season where he hit .363 with 35 RBIs. His 1.44 hits per game was the third best total in the Big West.
Jorgensen, who played his final game as a Roadrunner on Sunday, finished his career at CSUB with a .338 batting average, the third best in program history.
Coming in on the second team was fellow senior Evan Berkey, who hit a career-best .324 with a .500 slugging percentage. Berkey also led the Roadrunners in on-base percentage (.427) and OPS (.927).
A pair of locals players each earned Honorable Mention honors.
Senior pitcher Aaron Charles, a Ridgeview grad, made the team after throwing a career-high 47 1/3 innings over nine starts, where we went 2-3 while also recording a save.
Charles held opponents to a batting average of .284, recording a 3.80 ERA while striking out 30 and walking 13.
Sophomore center fielder Jacen Roberson was also an all-league honorable mention, after he drove in 34 runs while scoring 30 more. Roberson led the team in doubles (10), triples (three) and home runs (seven).
Roberson, a Garces Memorial grad, earned two milestones in 2021. He was the first Roadrunner to hit for the cycle in April, then became the first Big West Player of the Week winner in May.
Stockdale alum Jalen Smith also gained league recognition, earning Second-Team honors following his sophomore season at UC Davis.
Smith led the Aggies in several offensive categories in 2021, including batting average (.313), hits (71) and home runs (five).
11 Frontier seniors make college commitments
Frontier High celebrated several of its top student-athletes from this school year, recognizing 11 seniors who have committed to play their respective sports in college.
The athletes include—Girls soccer: Thalia Chaverria, New Mexico State; Roisin Rodriguez, CSUB; Siobhan Rodriguez, CSUB and Rebecca Hazel, University of Antelope Valley. Girls basketball: Megan Wegis, UC Santa Cruz and Isabella Ortiz, Bethesda University. Wrestling: Jake Andrews, CSUB and Christian Landin, CSUB. Football: Byron Floyd, Lawrence-Wisconsin. Softball: Kellcie Adams, Northwest Nazarene. Boys Basketball: Zach Kuhnert, Northern Vermont-Lyndon Campus.