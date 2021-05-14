Local roundup: CSUB baseball falls at Long Beach, San Diego keeps pressure on Condors

In a battle of the Big West's longest win streaks, it was Cal State Bakersfield that saw its winning stretch end in Long Beach Friday night.
The Roadrunners mustered just four hits against Long Beach State starter Johnathan Lavallee in a 5-1 loss in the opening game of a four-game series Friday night.
Lavallee struck out 12 and allowed just one Nick Salas RBI single in the top of the eighth to snap the Roadrunners' four-game win streak.
The Dirtbags, who have won six straight, inched within striking distance of CSBU for third place in the Big West. The Roadrunners' winning percentage (.600) is still slightly ahead of Long Beach's (.586)
The teams square off for a doubleheader in Long Beach tomorrow with the first game beginning at noon.
Condors still waiting to clinch second seed
With San Diego's 4-1 win at Colorado on Friday night, the Bakersfield Condors still need one win or a Gull loss to clinch home ice when the teams meet in the first round of the Pacific Division Playoffs.
The Condors -- who are currently in second place, percentage points ahead of third-place San Diego -- still have two games remaining at Henderson with the first coming Saturday at 1 p.m. Sunday's regular season finale, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., has been moved to 5 p.m.
A win in either game will secure the No. 2 seed for Bakersfield in the playoffs. The Condors can also earn the second seed if San Diego loses its season finale to Colorado Saturday.