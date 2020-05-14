More than two months after the COVID-19 outbreak brought athletic department activities to a halt, local colleges still have little clarity on when competition will start back up.
On the sports front, much of this week's news in the state was grim. On Tuesday, the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), an NCAA Division-II conference, announced it would be suspending all athletic activity for the fall of 2020.
This came hours after it was announced that the California State University system, which includes CSU Bakersfield as well as four other members of the Big West Conference, would likely host its fall semester classes virtually.
While new challenges have arisen, CSUB Athletic Director Kenneth Siegfried, who's been in regular contact with officials from the Big West and the NCAA, says a final decision on the fate of fall sports is likely a ways off, as sides search for any potential way to host sporting events safely.
"Right now, it's still to be determined," Siegfried said. "We know there's a new normal and when sports do return, the health and safety of everyone is first and foremost."
At Bakersfield College, clarity may be coming soon. A decision of the fate of fall sports could come May 29, when officials from the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) are scheduled to meet.
"Hopefully by then we've got more encouraging news," BC Athletic Director Sandi Taylor said. "We’re waiting for the CCCAA to have their meetings to try to provide us for our guidelines for what our next steps are. We’re trying to be ready so if we can start up, we’re ready to start up, but when that’s actually going to be or what it’s going to look like, we don’t know yet.”
Another unknown is how drastically the pandemic will affect university budgets. Taylor says she and her staff "haven't had that dialogue" yet, but the school is likely to be impacted a state budget expected to have a $54 billion deficit.
CSUB is already feeling the sting.
Generally, NCAA schools receive a share of the profits from the men's basketball tournament, which according to a Yahoo! Finance Report, was expected to bring in nearly $1 billion from ad revenue. That money never came, as the tournament, one of the first big dominoes in the sports world to fall amid the coronavirus outbreak, was canceled in March.
One of the ways Siegfried and his staff are reducing cost is by making major cuts to the travel budget. Siegfried says the school is attempting to schedule as many in-state games as possible, and is also planning to hold future out-of-state department conferences virtually.
A move to the Big West, where 10 of 11 teams play in California, should help reduce travel cost. Previously, the Roadrunners competed in the Western Athletic Conference, which had nine teams spread over eight states.
Siegfried hopes the cuts will prevent CSUB from reducing its athletic scholarships. He also expressed a high-level of confidence that the school, which currently has 15 athletic teams, wouldn't be in a position where it would have to cut programs.
"Reducing sports is not something that's on the table," he said. "That's really important for us."
Taylor says the possibility of cutting one of the 20 teams at Bakersfield College hasn't come up.
"I don’t see that as an immediate conversation to be had," she said. "If that ever has to be made, it would be made with all the information and we just don’t have the information right now.”
While some states have tried fast-tracking a return to sports — Arizona even ruled professional sports can commence this weekend — uncertainty continues to loom in California. With safety concerns remaining very high, local officials stress that impatience can't dictate the immediate future of their athletic departments.
"We're like everybody else," Taylor said. "We want to go, but the reality is we don't want to do it too soon and we want to make sure we do it the right way."
