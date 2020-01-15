Bakersfield College got its new football coach Wednesday, and did so in a way that's become quite uncommon for the school.
With the hire of interim head coach R. Todd Littlejohn, the Renegades are bringing in a head coach from outside the program for the first time in over 60 years.
Littlejohn, whose varied coaching career has includes two stops in the NFL, is hardly a newcomer to the program. He followed up a stellar prep career at Bakersfield High School with a two year run as a defensive back at BC from 1983-84. He's also got experience on the Renegade staff, coaching the team's DBs from 1990-91.
But unlike the previous five coaches before him, Littlejohn, who spent the last two seasons as a safeties and special teams coach at Prairie View A&M (Texas), was not a Renegade assistant the year prior to being hired.
The last time BC brought in an outside coach was in 1953, when Homer Beatty was hired after a storied run at Bakersfield High School.
Littlejohn would no doubt be instantly celebrated if he followed in the footsteps of Beatty, who led the Renegades to a 12-0 record and their first National Championship in his rookie season.
The run of promoting from within began when Beatty assistant Ray Newman took over as head coach in 1959. It continued with the hires of Gerry Collis (1967-83), Carl Bowser (84-94), Dallas Grider (95-2003) and Jeff Chudy (04-19).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.