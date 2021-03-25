Limited attendance to be allowed at CSUB athletic events

While full crowds can't come back yet, certain fans will be allowed to start trickling in to sporting events at Cal State Bakersfield.
The school announced Thursday that starting on April 1, small crowds would be allowed to attend games at CSUB. The release stated that "The total number of fans in attendance will not exceed 100."
Each competing student-athlete will be permitted two guest, though all attendees must live within a 120 mile radius of the school. Students can RSVP for one ticket 24 hours before a game, with a maximum allotment of 25 students per game.
Coaches can also reserve a small number of tickets, while visiting fans will not be permitted.
CSUB has been hosting sporting events since November, with the men's and women's basketball and wrestling teams all competing in front of empty arenas.
But with the California Department of Public Health loosening its COVID-19 restrictions, a path for spectator returns cleared even further last week, when the Big West unanimously approved a plan to allow fans into events hosted by its schools.
Currently, beach volleyball and baseball are the only in-season sports scheduled to host events on campus, with both squads tentatively set to have home contests starting April 9.
The beach volleyball team will host a pair of matches against Concordia Irvine at 10 a.m. and noon that day.
The baseball team is scheduled to host a four-game series against UC Davis on April 9-11, though that is up in the air following a Wednesday announcement that the program was shutting down operations for two weeks "as a result of university and department-wide health and safety protocols."
The Roadrunner baseball team had a total of seven road games against Stanford and Cal State Fullerton canceled as a result of the shutdown.