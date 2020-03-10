Greg McCall seems willing to be late for an upcoming appointment.
Now in his ninth season as the head women's basketball coach at Cal State Bakersfield, where he served as a point guard for the men's team in the early 90s, McCall has a lot to do.
In less than 24 hours, he and the Roadrunner women will be on their way to Las Vegas, where at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, they'll open the WAC Tournament against Grand Canyon.
In fact, a scheduled media session on Monday had to be moved up to accommodate a last-minute meeting the coach was required to attend at noon.
But as the 12 o'clock hour approaches, McCall is in no rush to exit his office. When asked if he has any photos to share of him and son Justin, a junior guard on the CSUB men's team, for an upcoming story, Greg springs to his phone, saying he has the perfect one.
As minutes, and the noon deadline, pass Greg continues to scroll through years of photos attempting to find what he's looking for. When reminded he can email the photo at a time of his convenience, he rebuffs.
"No, I'm going to find it," Greg insists. "This is important."
Finally, a wave of excitement creeps over his face as he uncovers the picture in question. In the shot, Justin, then a senior basketball star at Ridgeview High School, and Greg are flashing the 'Runner sign, a hand signal reminiscent of the "OK" sign, in celebration. Moments earlier, Justin signed to play for his father's Alma Mater.
Seeing his children play high-level basketball isn't a new thing for Greg. Daughters DeWanna Bonner and Erica McCall are both in the WNBA after standout careers at Auburn and Stanford respectively.
But seeing his son wearing his same No. 22 at a school he helped lead to a Division-II Final Four in 1991 has been a different kind of feeling for Greg.
"It’s an honor and a privilege to have him here," Greg said. "When my son decided this was a place for him, it was exciting for me, it was exciting for everyone in the family. He’s a local kid who gets to stay here and play in front of his family and friends. And then, he gets to follow, I guess you could say in my footsteps."
Justin previously had aspirations to follow in the footsteps of his sisters, who both experienced the thrill of making deep NCAA Tournament runs at power conference school. DeWanna played in two tournaments at Auburn, while Erica made it all four years at Stanford, even playing in the Final Four her freshman and senior seasons.
But after seeing the Roadrunners go to the NCAA Tournament in 2016, then reach the final four of the NIT in 2017, Justin felt comfortable staying home to play college ball.
"When they made the tournament run and NIT run, that really inspired me to come here," he said. "I really got to see that you can play on the big stage anywhere."
Unfortunately for Justin, he and the Roadrunners haven't seen the same success in recent years. The team has been one-and-done at the WAC Tournament in each of his two seasons, and though CSUB was invited to play in the College Insider Tournament last year, it didn't exactly fulfill his postseason ambitions.
"Both of my sisters have played in the NCAA Tournament and I don't want to be the odd one out," Justin said.
Entering as the No. 7 seed, the Roadrunner men hope to defy the odds when they begin play in the 2019-20 WAC Tournament with a 6 p.m. game against No. 2 Texas Rio Grande Valley at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday.
The McCalls will have an extended cheering section when they arrive in Las Vegas. Greg's father Norman and brothers Norman Jr. and Brian, who all live in the city, are expected to be in attendance for both the men's and women's tournaments.
The father and son will also get a rare opportunity to see each other in action. Often playing in different cities on the same day, neither saw the other's team play in person during the conference season.
But with the Roadrunner men and women now playing spread out schedules in the same arena, Greg will be in attendance when the men's team takes the floor Thursday night.
While he and his teammates look to make a big splash following uneven seasons, Justin hopes the presence of his father will provide a needed boost.
"Having him there will definitely be a benefit," said Justin, who didn't reach double-figures in scoring in any conference game after doing so five times in the non-conference slate. "He's definitely my biggest fan in the crowd at games."
The role of Justin's most vocal supporter is one Greg is happy to play, and he says it won't be hard for people to locate his son's cheering section throughout the tournament.
"It's going to be a huge family affair," Greg said. "I'm looking forward to screaming off the roof. I like to sit down low where he can really see me. I want to try to be that super fan for my son."
