After nearly a year out of action, the Cal State Bakersfield wrestling team is finally set to return to the mat this weekend.
On Monday, the school announced that the Roadrunners would open a conference-only season with a pair of matches this Sunday. CSUB is set to take on Stanford at 1:30 p.m. and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock at 5.
The team will also take part in a road dual against Oregon State on Feb. 7 and is scheduled to face both Arizona State and Cal Poly at a yet to be determined location on Feb. 11. The Pac-12 Championships are scheduled for Feb. 27 in Corvallis, Ore.
The Roadrunners have been out of action since a third-place finish at the Pac-12 Championships last March 7. Sunday will be the head coaching debut of Luke Smith, who is filling in for Manny Rivera, who stepped down from the position in September.
Sunday will also be a homecoming for former Bakersfield High School heavyweight Josiah Hill, a 2020 CIF state champion, who currently wrestlers for Little Rock. Hill is 3-1 in his freshman season with the Trojans.