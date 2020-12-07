For a team that struggled mightily to shoot from the outside a season ago, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team hopes Monday's showing is a sign of things to come.
Junior college transfer Travis Henson was on fire from deep, connecting on 7-of-10 attempts to finish with 21 points, as the Roadrunners coasted to a 94-43 win over non-NCAA foe Bethesda in the team's home opener Monday.
Playing in his first game at the Icardo Center, Henson helped put a stamp on a dominant, 20-1 first-half run, hitting triples on three of four possessions to help turn what had been a 16-15 lead into a 48-23 halftime advantage.
He added four more 3s in the second half and also recorded an electrifying chase-down block of Derrick Irenen.
The outside onslaught was a big change from a 53-47 season-opening loss at Santa Clara, where the Roadrunners hit just one triple on five attempts. It was also a big jump for Henson, who was held scoreless in that game.
Monday's performance wasn't a surprise to coach Rod Barnes, however, as he's seen Henson display an ability to score in bulk on the practice court.
“That’s why we recruited him," Barnes said. "Travis has been doing it in practice so we have an expectation. What Travis did tonight, it didn’t surprise us. That’s what he’s been doing in practice.”
“By him making those shots, it gave everybody else on the team confidence as well," senior guard De'Monte Buckingham added.
That confidence was on full display in a balanced scoring attack, as 11 different Roadrunners scored.
Coming of the bench, Buckingham recorded a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double. Justin Edler-Davis added 12 points, while Justin McCall got to the rim with ease early on, scoring eight of his nine points in the first half.
The 'Runners finished with a 51-26 edge on the glass while Czar Perry finished with a game-high six assists.
“(When) we’re all just clicking like that, it’s a good thing to see, especially when you just didn’t know when you were going to be able to play at all," McCall said. "To see everybody out there … looking like a team, it’s a blessing.”
Monday was anything but a normal home game for CSUB, as fans weren't allowed to attend the team's first home contest since Feb. 29.
But even if things aren't ideal, players and coaches both expressed gratitude to once again have the opportunity to play on their home court.
“I’m so thankful that we made it to this day," Barnes said. "Obviously we’re in very tough, difficult and trying times. You have mixed emotions. So many people are dealing with so many different kinds of things. We get a chance to continue to play this game we love to play and coach and compete.”
CSUB will face a much stiffer test Wednesday, traveling to face Arizona at 4 p.m.