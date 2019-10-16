DaiJe Harris gets emotional just thinking about Nov. 5.
A 5-foot-7 guard known for her aggressive, attacking style, Harris seemed to know only one speed on the court and was relentless in her pursuit "to dominate college basketball" when she arrived at Cal State Bakersfield before the 2016-17 season.
Unfortunately, the physical demands she put on herself were doing serious damage to her body. Entering her sophomore season, doctors informed Harris she had dislocated both kneecaps and torn the meniscus in her right knee.
Initially, that wasn't enough to keep the Compton native off the court. Hoping to avoid knee surgery, she played in the Roadrunners' first 12 games, even scoring in double-figures in two of their first four contests.
But following a New Year's Eve 2017 game against Cal Poly, enough was enough.
"If I made one sudden movement, it caused my kneecap to shift," she said. "And that’s what caused me to be like ‘I need to sit down.’”
Following surgery on both knees, she'd stay sitting down for some time. Not only did the operations cost Harris the rest of her sophomore season, they also kept her out for all of 2018-19, forcing her to take a redshirt.
Even after 20 rigorous months of rehab, Harris admits she isn't back to 100 percent. But there have been breakthroughs, both physical and mental.
Roughly a month after returning to the practice floor, Harris progressed enough to where she was named a starter for a CSUB scrimmage against St. Mary's on Oct. 6.
Previously a player who refused to take her foot off the gas, Harris showed a newfound restraint in the scrimmage, playing roughly 10 minutes after arranging a pre-game minute restriction with coach Greg McCall.
"I hadn't played basketball in awhile and I communicated with McCall 'I just want to get in there, expose what I have for awhile and continue to work,'" she said. "Knowing that I'm still not going to be where I actually want to be, I have to kind of relax and pick and choose what to do and pick and choose where to use my strength."
One area of strength that seemingly hasn't faded is Harris' leadership. Voted a team captain, McCall says she has the full attention of her teammates every time she speaks.
"It gives you some comfort being able to say we can rely on DaiJe because she knows the program inside and out," McCall said. "She knows everything we're about so we want to make sure she continues to get healthy each and every day and can come out ready to go."
Following one more scrimmage, Harris is in line to make her long-awaited return to regular-season action, when the Roadrunners host Dominguez Hills on Nov. 5. By then, 674 days will have passed since she last played in a regular season game.
While it remains to be seen how effective she'll be in her redshirt junior season, Harris says simply being back on the floor with teammates will give her an adrenaline rush she's been craving for almost two years.
"It's going to be the best feeling ever," she said. "I've been out for so long, it really does make me emotional. I'm so glad I'll be able to continue playing. I've had to to fight through everything and I'll do whatever it takes to continue fighting."
The Roadrunners will take part in the Blue-Gold Scrimmage at 7 p.m. next Tuesday. The season opener against Dominguez Hills at the Icardo Center tips at 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
