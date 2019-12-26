Before he makes his way to Norman, Okla., Justin Harrington will have some impressive new hardware to showoff.
The former Bakersfield College standout defensive back was named to the All-American Defensive First Team by the California Community College Football Coaches Association on Thursday.
Harrington was also named to the California Region III All Defensive Team, following a sophomore season where he was third on the team with 49 tackles while also recording three interceptions. He recorded 97 tackles and seven interceptions in 20 career games with the Renegades.
His performance at BC helped land Harrington a spot with one of the biggest programs in college football, as he officially committed to play at the University of Oklahoma on Dec. 18.
"I just feel like that's the right place for me," Harrington said moments after signing with OU. "It's a great family decision and a winning situation."
