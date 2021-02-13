After her team came all the way back from a 14-point halftime deficit, Lexus Green delivered the knockout punch at UC San Diego Saturday.
The Garces Memorial grad hit just one 3-pointer on four attempts, but it came at the perfect moment, as she scored the go-ahead basket with two seconds remaining, as the Roadrunners rallied for a stunning 69-66 road win.
Green's basket came on an assist from Andie Easley, her sixth of the game to go along with 19 points.
Easley finished one point behind the game's top scorer Jayden Eggleston who scored 10 of her 20 points in the third quarter and gave the Roadrunner a 56-55 lead on a jumper with 10 seconds to play. The jumper closed a 27-12 third-quarter run that gave CSUB the lead after trailing 43-39 at the half.
The game was much tougher than the first matchup of the weekend series, which CSUB won 62-38 on Friday. The win, which doesn't count towards the Big West standings, was the fifth in the last six games for the Roadrunners, who improve to 9-7 on the season.