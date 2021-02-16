Brought together for the first time in nearly a year, Jeremy Beard has seen a noticeable enthusiasm on the faces of his players.
"Man, they're glowing," said Beard, the Cal State Bakersfield baseball coach whose team held its first workout of the 2021 season last Friday. "They're not taking anything for granted and they're appreciating every day they get out here."
In short order, the Roadrunners, whose last regular-season contest was played on March 8, 2020, will get to bring that energy to a live game setting.
On Tuesday, CSUB unveiled a full 2021 schedule, with a familiar opponent set to come to Hardt Field for the season opener next week.
On Friday, Feb. 26, the Roadrunners will host former WAC foe Utah Valley at 3 p.m. The Wolverines will return to Hardt Field for a double-header the following day before wrapping up a four-game set on Sunday.
CSUB is currently set to play 13 four-game series this season, all of them using the single-game format Friday and Sunday with double-headers scheduled for Saturdays. Elsewhere in non-conference play, the Roadrunners will host Pacific March 5-7 and travel to Stanford on March 26-28.
The program's long-awaited debut in the Big West will take place on Friday, March 19, when UC Riverside comes to Bakersfield for a weekend series. CSUB will close the regular season on the road against UC Santa Barbara, a near-unanimous pick to win the Big West, May 28-30.
The same preseason poll was far less kind to the Roadrunners, who were picked to finish last in the 11-team field, a prediction Beard says doesn't bother him or his players.
"Our kids don't really pay attention to polls," he said. "We didn't expect anyone to pick us to win the thing. Our guys are ready to go and compete against some of the top teams in the country. I don't think they're afraid of anybody on that schedule.
"I think it's about playing baseball. You pitch well and play defense, I think we have a chance to compete in any game."
Fans will not be allowed at CSUB home games. All Big West home games will be streamed on WatchESPN.
Beard also said the team is looking to add an additional non-conference series the weekend of March 12-14.