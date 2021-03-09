Getting his Chance: CSUB wrestler Rich earns at-large bid to national tournament

Over the last nine days, rest hasn't been easy to come by for Chance Rich.
A sophomore 133-pound wrestler at Cal State Bakersfield, Rich has been on pins and needles since returning from the Pac-12 Championships in Corvallis, Ore., on Feb. 28.
After an impressive second-place performance at the Pac-12 Tournament, which included a win over a highly ranked opponent, Rich was hoping to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Division-I Wrestling Championships. And though he was confident he'd get the nod, he admits the stress of not knowing was starting to take a bit of a toll on him.
"It was hard to sleep thinking if I was going to get in or not," Rich said. "I was kind of on the side of thinking I was going to get in based on how the season is going, but there's always that sense of worry. Sometimes you think good news is coming and bad news comes."
For the time being, Rich can rest easy.
The desired good news came his way Tuesday afternoon, when coaches called to tell him he'd been selected for an at-large bid for the national tournament, which will take place in St. Louis from March 18-20.
Rich becomes the third Roadrunner to secure a national spot, joining teammates Angelo Martinoni, an at-large qualifier at 141, and Dominic Ducharme, who won a 184-pound title at the Pac-12 Championships.
Despite a very shortened season, Rich's resume was strong enough to get him over the hump. He finished the year 5-2, the highlight win coming at the Pac-12 Championships, where he earned a 10-4 win over Michael McGee of Arizona State, the nation's seventh-ranked 133-pound wrestler.
Having already gotten a taste of success against one of the top wrestlers in the country, CSUB coach Luke Smith expects Rich will go to St. Louis fully confident he can compete with anyone he faces.
"The goal wasn't to get to nationals, the goal was to get there and do something," Smith said. "We're not content just qualifying. If we want to raise the level of this program, we have to raise the level of expectation for ourselves as individuals."
That message has clearly gotten through to Rich.
"Now that we're in, I believe anything can happen," he said. "I really think me and my school as a whole are really underrated and I think everyone's going to see some big upsets when I get to the tournament. I'm coming full force now."