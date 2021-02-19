There would be no comeback this time around.
Taylor Mole scored 20 points and UC Santa Barbara shot 56 percent from 3-point range in a 77-63 takedown of Cal State Bakersfield in Big West women's basketball at the Icardo Center on Friday.
The Roadrunners, who came back from 14 points down to beat UC San Diego in their previous game, fell behind big again after the Gauchos outscored them 21-10 in the second period.
The lead ballooned as high as 22 in the third, as UCSB continuously ambushed the Roadrunners from the 3-point line, going 15-of-27 from deep for the game. Threes accounted for more than half of the Gauchos' field goals as the team had five players score in double figures.
CSUB, which briefly got back within single digits in the fourth quarter, was led by Miracle Saxon's 19 points and eight rebounds. Jayden Eggleston was also in double figures with 13 points.
Now 9-8 overall and 7-6 in the Big West, the 'Runners will play UCSB at the Icardo Center again at 4 p.m. Saturday. It's the last regular season game on their schedule this season.