Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.