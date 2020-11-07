Whenever they took the floor against Cal State Bakersfield, Chris Crevelone knew his teams were in for a grueling night.
"When we played (CSUB), you knew you were in a for a fight," said Crevelone, who spent the previous seven seasons coaching against CSUB twice a year as an assistant men's basketball coach at Grand Canyon. "Our teams had to come prepared because it was going to be a physical, tough game. We respected them a lot."
The hard-nosed, defensive-minded approach brought to CSUB by coach Rod Barnes reminded Crevelone of another Barnes, his former boss at the University of Texas Rick Barnes.
Before arriving at GCU, Crevelone spent four years as a video coordinator at Texas, his duties ranging from compiling scouting reports to assisting prospects on recruiting visits.
His ability to bond with prospective players were sharpened in seven years at GCU, where he served as one of the top recruiters on the staff.
His work quickly helped the Antelopes, who moved from Division II to Division I in Crevelone's first season in 2013-14, become a viable mid-major program. In just their third D-I season, the 'Lopes won 27 games, the first of four-consecutive 20-win seasons.
But after a disappointing 13-17 finish in 2019-20, he was among the assistants who were let go following the March dismissal of head coach Dan Majerle.
Luckily for him, in an offseason with minimal coaching turnover, he eventually found a landing spot with a program he knows quite well.
When longtime CSUB assistant Jeff Conarroe left to take a head coaching job at Colorado College in May, Crevelone says he immediately reached out to Rod Barnes, and the duo expressed mutual interest in working together.
The process was anything but speedy, as COVID-19 restrictions prevented the two sides from meeting face-to-face. But eventually, the weeks of waiting proved worth it, as Crevelone was named to the Roadrunner staff on Thursday.
"It was super exciting," Crevelone said. "There wasn't a lot of coaching changes, so to be able to land a job during this time was very relieving."
His presence is an exciting one for Barnes, who was happy to add another veteran to his staff.
"His basketball knowledge and experience were a big part of helping to grow the men's basketball program at Grand Canyon and I know he will make a big impact here as well," Barnes told the CSUB Athletics website.
A major impact Crevelone is expected to have is in recruiting, where he's established a reach that extends beyond the United States.
In all seven of Crevelone's seasons at Grand Canyon, the Antelopes had multiple international players on their roster, and had at least six in all four of their 20-win seasons.
With a foothold now firmly established all over the globe, Crevelone thinks California sunshine and the opportunity to play for a decorated coach will make CSUB a desirable destination for players both inside and outside the U.S.
"You go back in the last 20 years, the guys that have won the Naismith Coach of the Year, and Rod Barnes is on that list," Crevelone said of Barnes, who won the award at Ole Miss in 2001. "You can show kids that. He's been at the highest level. You can get coached by a high-major coach, but you can do so in a league where you can do well, where you can get on the court early."
Ready for a new challenge at a school prepping to enter a new conference, Crevelone says he's ready to hit the ground running in Bakersfield.
“I’m excited to see in this new era, what can be done," he said. "Because I think the sky’s the limit. There’s a ton of potential and I’m excited to be here.”