Lexus Green had plenty of reasons to be nervous as she trotted onto the Haas Pavilion floor in Berkeley on Sunday.
Green and her Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball teammates were back in action for the first time since being pulled from the court during the opening round of the 2020 WAC Tournament in March, a tournament that was eventually canceled during the initial spread of COVID-19.
More than eight months later, with her sophomore season finally set to begin, Green was being asked to take on a much bigger role on a team playing without its two top point guards from a season ago.
Things wouldn't start on an easy note. The Roadrunners opened the year on the road against California, a Pac-12 team they'd never beaten or even been competitive against in any of the school's previous meetings.
And if all that wasn't enough, an additional outside factor was weighing on Green's mind all day.
A former star at Garces Memorial High School, a big reason Green chose to stay home and play at CSUB was to honor the memory of her late father Wade, a Roadrunner legend who helped lead the men's basketball team to an appearance in the 1990 Division II National Championship game.
Wade passed away in 2010 following a bout with ALS. Sunday, the day his daughter made her first collegiate start, would have been his 54th birthday.
"I was very emotional all day about it and just wanted to make him proud," Lexus said.
It feels safe to assume she achieved that goal.
Green led all players with 15 points and five assists, both career highs, and helped CSUB control the tempo throughout in a 60-52 win.
It was the Roadrunners' first ever victory in five matchups with the Golden Bears, with their four losses coming by an average of 27.5 points. It was also their first win over a power-conference opponent since a 76-72 win against Arizona on Nov. 17, 2014.
Green and coach Greg McCall spent the offseason working to improve her conditioning and efficiency on both ends of the court. The work paid off Sunday, as she played a career-high 38 minutes while committing just one foul and one turnover.
"That's how we're going to have to have her play all season long, just controlling the tempo of the game," McCall said. "(I need her to) just run the team. I was really happy with how she was able to do that."
Such productivity will be essential going forward, as Green looks to replace the production of top 2020 points guards Dalis Jones and Ashley Austin. Jones, who had a team-high 85 assists last season, graduated while Austin, the second leading scorer at 10.1 points per game, opted out of 2020-21.
Luckily, Green is surrounded by familiar faces all over the court.
Interior players Jayden Eggleston, Vanessa Austin and Miracle Saxon are all back, as is sharpshooting wing Andie Easley. All four players averaged at least 7.7 points a season ago, and Green says their chemistry has only gotten stronger after a full year together.
"We could honestly play blindfolded and still just go crazy," she said. "My teammates make it easier on me, doing what they do, finishing their shots. We just really gel together."
Sunday's performance earned Green Big West Women's Basketball Player of the Week honors in the program's first game as a member of the league. She hopes the great start will be a sign of things to come, as she and her teammates attempt to prove they're better than their eighth-place ranking in the Big West's preseason poll.
“We feel like we have something to prove," she said. "We have a chip on our shoulder this season, especially since we’re new. And we’re honestly ready to come in and just prove everybody wrong.”