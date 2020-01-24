A former standout running back at Bakersfield College, George Jones will be inducted into the California Community College Athletic Association's 2020 Hall of Fame class.
A two-year star at BC, Jones had a record-breaking sophomore season in 1994, rushing for a national record 1,567 yards and scoring 34 touchdowns, which broke a junior college single-season record held by O.J. Simpson.
After moving onto San Diego State, he overtook the records of another NFL Hall of Famer, breaking rushing yardage and touchdown records previously held by Marshall Faulk.
A fifth-round pick in 1997, he had NFL stints with the Steelers, Jaguars and Browns.
"I am honored to be inducted into the California Community College Athletic Association Hall of Fame and proud of what I was able accomplish as a Renegade," Jones said in a release. "BC will forever hold a special place in my heart."
Well deserved. George was a hoss!
