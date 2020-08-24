Hayden Carter seemed comfortable with how his pitching career ended.
Carter, the WAC pitcher of the year as a senior at Cal State Bakersfield in 2015, went out on a high note in his final game as a Roadrunner.
In an NCAA Regional matchup with Ole Miss, he tossed a school-record eighth complete game of the season, allowing just one run on seven hits and capping it off with a 1-2-3 ninth inning in a 2-1 CSUB win. This remains the only Division I NCAA Tournament win by a Roadrunner team.
With his playing career seemingly over, Carter went straight into coaching.
For three seasons, he was the pitching coach of the Jamestown (N.Y) Jammers of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The team was managed by Anthony Barone, a CSUB assistant during Carter's sophomore season in 2013.
Carter then landed a head coaching job with the Kokomo (Ind.) Jackrabbits of the Northwoods League in 2019 and planned to return in 2020, only for the team to cancel it's season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Luckily, he wasn't out of work long. Now managing the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball League, Barone saw Carter as the perfect candidate to fill his vacant pitching coach position.
"It was a no-brainer when I had a chance to have him here in Milwaukee," Barone said.
While things have mostly gone according to plan, the decision to use Carter in a different role in an Aug. 15 game against St. Paul was far less of a no-brainer than his original hiring.
With one reliever suspended, another injured and two resting from overuse, the Milkmen entered a weekend series with just three pitchers to use out of the bullpen. And with COVID protocols making it impossible to bring in outside help on such short notice, the team made the unorthodox choice to sign its pitching coach to the active roster as an emergency arm.
Even as he put ink to paper on a contract, Carter insists he didn't take the idea of pitching in a professional setting seriously. He also didn't seem to take it seriously when Barone sent him to warm up in the bullpen in the sixth inning of the Aug. 15 game.
And from the sound of it, he wasn't particularly serious when he was eventually called upon take the mound.
"I was honestly laughing so hard when I was jogging in," he said. "I never thought I was going to get in."
But he did. A whopping 1,904 days since his last live-game appearance, Carter was back, and in highly unfavorable circumstances. Down 6-3, the Milkmen had already surrendered four runs in the inning and inserted Carter into a bases-loaded, two-out jam.
Carter was tasked with stopping the bleeding against St. Paul's Josh Allen, who already had two hits on the night. Though fearful he "was going to get absolutely pummeled," the inexplicable nature of the situation seemed to kill any nerves he may have felt.
"I had the lowest of the lowest expectations for myself in terms of being able to get guys out," he said. "I had zero stress, zero pressure on me. I was like, 'Here's my 82 mile-per-hour fastball. If you can hit it, great, if not, sucks for you.'"
The initial result went better than expected. After throwing his first pitch for a called strike, Carter worked the count to 2-2 before getting Allen to groundout to short for the final out of the inning.
The surprise debut didn't end there. Energized upon his return to the dugout, Carter went back in for the seventh inning and eventually finished the game.
There were ups and downs in the three-and-a-third innings outing. Carter struck out two of the 14 batters he faced, but also allowed two runs, including a ninth-inning solo home run in what became an 8-3 loss.
But at night's end, he wasn't overly critical of his performance, saying he initially gave himself an A letter grade before knocking it down to the "A-minus, B-plus" range after the ninth-inning homer.
His head coach seemed to agree with that assessment.
"Not pitching since the Ole Miss game, for him to come out and do that for our ball club, it just shows his determination to do whatever it takes to be part of our staff and help our ball club win," Barone said.
Carter also took pleasure in knowing that former CSUB teammate Logan Trowbridge, who caught for him during the 2015 regional win, was on the field. Trowbridge currently plays at third base for the Milkmen.
Despite the good moments of his pro debut, Carter's return to the field will be short-lived. He was released from his player contract the following day and doesn't expect to be back on the mound again this season.
For now, he's happy to dedicate his energy towards making sure his pitchers are focused on helping Milwaukee -- which enters the week a half-game back of Winnipeg for the division lead -- get ready for the upcoming postseason push.
“I got my professional debut," he said. "It was a short-lived 15 minutes of fame. Weirder things have happened, so I’m not going to say (I won't pitch again), but we’re kind of in a playoff push so I don’t think we can really afford to put me in right now.”
