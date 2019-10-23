A Bakersfield wrestling legend is earning national recognition.
Bruce Burnett, a two-time state champion at Bakersfield College, will be honored as a distinguished member by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame at the 44th Annual Honors Weekend in Stillwater, Okla. on June 5-6.
A three-time state place winner at North Bakersfield High School, Burnett moved onto BC, where he won state titles at 137 and 142 in 1969 and 70, compiling a career record of 155-3. He helped the Renegades win a state junior college championship in '69 and was named the state's outstanding wrestler in '70.
He also had a decorated coaching career, leading Meridian (Idaho) High School to four state championships, and helping oversee the development of five Olympic gold medalists in two stints as the USA Wrestling national freestyle coach from 1993-2000 and 2014-16.
