Brandon Banks, a former standout football player at Bakersfield College,was named the Canadian Football League's Most Outstanding Player on Thursday night.
The standout receiver for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earned the award after hauling in 112 passes for 1,550 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2019 season.
It was the second postseason award captured by Banks in his seven seasons with Hamilton. He also earned Outstanding Special Team Player honors in 2015.
Banks, who also played three season with the Washington Redskins, was a First-Team All-American in his sophomore season at BC in 2007. This also marked his sixth-consecutive season being named to CFL East All-Star team.
He and Hamilton will face Winnipeg in the Grey Cup this Sunday.
The game will also feature a fellow former Renegade in Mercy Maston. A graduate of Bakersfield High School, Maston had 13 tackles as a defensive back for Winnipeg this season.
