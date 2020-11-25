Malayasia McHenry thought she was adequately prepared for the physical demands she was about to face.
McHenry, whose brother Marlon McHenry and uncle Micheal Hines both spent time in the U.S. Army, decided to enlist herself. A recent college graduate facing limited career options in a coronavirus-infested world, McHenry saw military service as a way to "create better opportunities, not just for me, but for my family" back in Detroit.
Set to report for basic training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., McHenry knew she was in for a challenge, but felt confident she could handle it. A former forward on the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team, she believed, falsely it turns out, that the rigors of Division-I basketball workouts would be a good precursor to military training.
"I thought when I was in college, the workouts we were doing, it couldn't get worse than that," said McHenry, who averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in two seasons with the Roadrunners. "But it doesn't compare at all."
As if the challenge of waking up at the crack of dawn for 10 weeks of daily training exercises wasn't enough, McHenry recalls two instances that pushed her to her absolute physical limits.
One was a field exercise where she and her unit embarked on a 12-15 mile march that began at 9 p.m. and didn't end until around 5 a.m. the next morning. By the time all tasks were completed, cadets were given only a half-hour to sleep before waking to embark on the day's duties.
Even more intense was NIC at Night, a night infiltration course meant to simulate the dangers of the battlefield.
Under the cover of darkness, McHenry and her peers were forced to crawl on their stomaches through a field as machine gun fire rang out above them.
With a sea of cadets immediately in front of and behind her, she had to keep a steady pace through a wave of bodies while also maneuvering under sections of barbed wire that were strategically placed throughout the field.
"I felt like my life was on the line," said McHenry, laughing nervously while discussing the most challenging parts of the exercise. "We couldn't stand up, we couldn't stop because there were people coming. We couldn't see where we were going. We just had to tough it out."
Luckily, she was able to do just that. Upon completion of basic training in October, McHenry was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, which was accompanied with a certificate stating that her "dedication to professionalism and worth ethic reflect great credit upon yourself."
"Basic training was the craziest thing I ever went through," she said. "But not may people can do it and I did. I'm proud of that."
Currently, McHenry is stationed at Fort Hood in Texas and eventually expects to be deployed overseas, likely to either Korea and Germany. From there, she has her eyes set on a 20-year run of service, with hopes she will "be able to retire at a young age and not have to work after I get out."
Regardless of where life takes her, McHenry says she's proud to be the first female service member in a family with a strong military history, and hopes to be a source of inspiration to everyone in her life.
"I just want to make life better for me and my family members," she said. "I just want to make them proud."