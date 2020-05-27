Less than a week after landing his first head coaching job, Jeff Conarroe is still processing the new challenge in front of him.
For well over a decade, Conarroe has essentially been attached at the hip with Rod Barnes. Their time together began in 2003, when Conarroe landed a graduate assistant position on an Ole Miss men's basketball team coached by Barnes.
Conarroe also followed Barnes to Georgia State (2007-11), before they found their way to Cal State Bakersfield, where Barnes was hired as head coach.
Following a nine-year stretch where he helped the Roadrunners earn four postseason berths, Conarroe is ready to oversee a program himself, after accepting the head coaching job with the men's team of Division-III Colorado College, his alma mater, last week.
Though he always had an authoritative voice inside the CSUB program, Conarroe says he's still adjusting to being the final decision maker within a college basketball program.
"All of the sudden I've got to make the decisions and that's certainly crazy to think about," he said. "There's no one to check in with and I haven't figured it out yet."
Fortunately, he feels he's in an ideal place to find his footing.
Located near the base of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs, Conarroe hopes to recapture the magic of his college years at what he called "one of the best places on Earth."
Not only was Jeff a three-year letter winner on the Tiger basketball team, his wife, Mary, was an All-American lacrosse player who's third on the school's all-time scoring list.
"They call it a world-class setting and it really is," he said. "The people there are special and it's just a great environment."
Taking over a struggling program that just completed its fourth straight losing season, Conarroe says officials were impressed with the role he played in helping CSUB find its footing at the Division-I level.
The Roadrunners failed to win double-digit games in any of their first four years in D-I, going 32-83 in that time. In Barnes' first year, they went 16-15 and earned a spot in the CIT Tournament.
This paved the way for an excellent two-year stretch beginning in the 2015-16 season. CSUB made its first D-I NCAA Tournament in 2016, then followed that up with a WAC regular season title and an NIT Final Four berth the following season, a stretch one key player says wouldn't have been possible without Conarroe's contributions.
"Without coach Con, I don’t think we would have made the run that we did," said Dedrick Basile, who secured the NCAA Tournament bid with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the 2016 WAC Tournament championship game. "I feel like he’ll be one of the great ones. I feel like he’s got a long career as a head coach, and a great career ahead of him.”
Barnes, who promoted Conarroe from assistant to associate head coach prior to the 2019-20 season, has tried to prepare his longtime running mate for a potential jump to a head coaching position.
In recent years, Conarroe has taken on a bigger role in player development at CSUB, and has even been tasked with leading program activities when Barnes was out of town.
"He's prepared, even if it's his first opportunity as far as sitting in the seat," Barnes said. "He's a guy that's been put in that situation of almost every facet. He's a total package with what he brings to the table. They're going to be really pleased with what he's going to do with their program."
Conarroe didn't hold back in his praise of Barnes, calling him "the best coach in the country" and saying he built him up to where he feels comfortable taking the reigns of a program.
“I stayed with him for 16 years because I knew I had a purpose in coaching to help young men be their best," Conarroe said. "And I don’t think there are too many coaches who grow young men like he does. I wouldn’t be in this position without him, there’s no doubt about it.”
While the bonds he made at CSUB make the decision to leave a difficult one, Conarroe is excited for the future.
"I feel like I'm graduating, honestly," he said. "Over the last nine years, it’s been amazing to see CSUB grow. We went from not even being in a Division-I conference to going to the NCAA Tournament and representing ourselves really well there.
"It was a tough time to leave here because I feel like everything is in such a great place to take off again. I really like our roster, I love thee guys we’ve recruited. It was hard to tell them, but (I’m excited) for what the future holds for our family.”
