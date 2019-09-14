A valiant effort and late charge in the fourth quarter wasn't enough to save the Bakersfield College football team from an 0-2 start.
Campbell Geddes hit a 39-yard field goal as time expired, lifting El Camino to a 26-23 win over the Renegades on Saturday night.
The Warriors held a 23-13 lead with under nine-and-a-half minutes to play in the fourth quarter, thanks largely to the effort of return man Robert Ferrel. Ferrel returned a third quarter punt 54 yards for a touchdown, then set up a field goal with a 19-yard return to the Renegade 21 in the fourth.
But after being held to under 100 yards of offense to that point, BC hit a much-needed big play, when Adrian Rowel took advantage of a busted coverage and raced 70 yards for a touchdown.
It was the only third-down conversion in 18 tries for the Renegades, who were 1-of-14 on third down in a week one loss to Mt. Sac.
Zach Hernandez then set BC up at the Warrior 26 with a 27-yard interception return on an ill-advised Jerman Gotoy pass, setting up a tying 36-yard field goal by Paxton Winders.
After the teams traded punts, El Camino took over with 1:08 to play. After dinking-and-dunking down the field, the big play of the drive came on what looked to be a questionable 15-yard face mask call on a short pass along the sideline, moving the ball to the BC 24.
After milking the clock down to two seconds, the Warriors set up Geddes, who delivered the winning kick as time expired.
Isaiah Martin led the Renegade offense, gaining 87 yards on the ground and scoring an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Quarterback Braden Wingle went just 6-of-22 with 70 of his 105 yards coming on the touchdown to Rowel. He had one touchdown, one interception.
Hernandez and Justin Harrington both had interceptions, while Tre Bell recorded four tackles for loss to lead the BC defense.
The Renegades look to break into the win column next Saturday, when they travel to face Santa Monica at 6 p.m.
I listened. They had a big chance to win the game with a run to about the 8 yard line. A player ran on late.
The announcers were complaining about a bogus call by the refs for hands to the face with 30 secs left. BUT, everyone who follows BC football knows, you cannot put yourselves in the hands of the refs on CA JC ball. They are very bad refs. You've got to win the game when given your chances.
El Camino was trounced by 58 points in their first game. That's how bad they are. That's how bad we are.
Things are never going to change without new coaching. I guess BC football is finally dead.
