East alum Ochoa at the forefront of a sport on the rise

If you’re new to acrobatics and tumbling, the first thing you notice might be the floor.
As a cheerleader or a gymnast, tumbling on a spring floor, you can punch into the ground at an angle, Aneesa Ochoa explains. She should know, as a former cheer captain at East High and California All-Stars competitor in Camarillo.
If you try the same technique in acrobatics, though, you’re in for some unfortunate consequences.
“It’s straight basketball floor and then your acro mats,” Ochoa said. “You would probably hurt ankles, (get) shin splints, Achilles issues … You have to train your body how to not do things you’ve been doing your entire life.”
Getting acclimated to the ground itself is just the first step in the long adaptation process that Ochoa has experienced as a member of the Oregon acrobatics and tumbling team. It certainly hasn’t helped that her first two seasons with the Ducks after leaving Bakersfield College, 2020 and 2021, have been significantly hampered by COVID-19.
But Ochoa, now a wily veteran who her teammates call “Grandma Aneesa,” is preparing for her senior year, beginning Sunday on the road at No. 1 Baylor.
Her team, which enters the season ranked No. 3, hopes to qualify for the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association tournament, which it will host for the second time, and the first since the inaugural championship in 2011.
A lot has changed in the sport since then. Acrobatics and tumbling, which combines multiple gymnastic disciplines into a single varsity team competition, was added to the NCAA Emerging Sports for Women program in 2020. The initiative puts women’s sports on a path to getting their own NCAA championships, encouraging more schools to pick up the sport, and has previously boosted women’s ice hockey, beach volleyball and more.
The sport’s unfamiliar nature puts some pressure on teams to market themselves on social media, Oregon coach Taylor Susnara said. But selling fans on dynamic gymnastics action isn’t too hard.
“Usually, once someone sees it once, they want to go back,” Susnara said.
Recruiting players for acrobatics and tumbling is unique because they come from such a wide array of backgrounds: not just the two titular varieties of gymnastics, but also artistic gymnastics and cheerleading.
“From a coaching perspective, it’s a really fun challenge for us,” Susnara said. “Every year, we bring in different athletes with different strengths and it’s fun to see how they progress.”
Ochoa hadn’t heard of the sport at all growing up in Bakersfield, and in fact dreamed of becoming a collegiate cheerleader, but was uncomfortable with how far away so many cheerleading schools were: Florida, Kentucky, Maryland. Acrobatics was barely on her radar until she went to Hawaii for a competition her senior year at East, and there were Hawaii Pacific coaches there hunting for new recruits for a sport she soon got to know.
“I was like, ‘These people are wearing jerseys,’” Ochoa said. “'That’s new and interesting, and they’re kind of doing the same things that we’re doing.'”
But she stayed home and went to BC, still cheering all the while. By the time she finished, she was ready for a “new adventure,” and reconnected with the former Hawaii Pacific coaches, who were now at Oregon.
Since then, Ochoa has undergone the multiyear process of integrating herself into a new sport — starting at its highest levels of competition.
“I grew up with people in the sport of cheerleading,” she said, “and having to start back from square one was intimidating.”
Even setting aside the difficulty of undoing years of muscle memory every time she hit the floor, Ochoa had to eschew the flashiness of cheerleading in favor of the technical focus of gymnastics. Controlling facial expressions and wondering, ‘Did I perform to the judges?’ as she puts it, holds much less weight in acrobatics.
In addition, in part because athletes wield such a wide range of skill sets, they don’t all compete simultaneously as they would in cheerleading.
“In cheerleading, everybody’s on the mat, everyone has a job to do and you do it all together,” she said. “In acrobatics, there’s different events as you would see in gymnastics.”
Ochoa is listed as a base and a tumbler on the Ducks’ roster. Basing was a skill she picked up late in her cheerleading career; the 4-foot-11 Ochoa grew up as a flyer, at the top of group stunts, but said she realized she couldn’t do it anymore in college and switched to providing support from the base position. Her primary role, though, is as a tumbling specialist — jumping and twisting to execute various skills while running down a track — and even with the different floor, that’s practically second nature.
“You don’t remember too much of learning it,” she said. “It’s just something that I’ve always done.”
Susnara, who calls Ochoa “a natural leader by example,” said she is expected to play a role in the compulsory, toss, tumbling and team events, four of the six competitions at each meet.
Oregon has six regular-season meets scheduled after just four last year — “Every year, it’s like something new to expect,” Ochoa said.
But she’s grateful for the extra time COVID has provided her. After majoring in kinesiology at BC and hoping to become a physical therapist, she’s taken on business and economics classes at Oregon, redefining her post-college career path, and she now wants to return to Bakersfield as an event planner.
Making a strategic pivot has become one of her greatest skills of all.