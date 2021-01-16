An imposing defense did more than enough to overcome a sluggish offense, as the Cal State Bakersfield women's team got back to .500 with its third-straight win Saturday.
The Roadrunners held Hawaii to 25 percent shooting and forced 22 turnovers, working past a dismal offensive start of their own to complete a weekend sweep of the Warriors with a 51-43 win at the Icardo Center.
The defensive effort kept CSUB alive early when nothing was going right for an offense that missed its first 12 field goal attempts.
The Warriors had issues of their own, going 8:02 without a field goal in a stretch over the first and second quarter, as the Roadrunners took a 24-19 halftime lead after closing the second quarter on a 7-0 run.
"Couldn't ask for anything better than what we were doing (defensively)," coach Greg McCall said after the game. "Everything we needed to do .. they did. I was so proud of them"
After a scoreless first half, Andie Easley bookended a 10-point third quarter with 3-pointers on the period's first and last possessions, as she converted the final shot into a four-point play.
Cutting to the basket in the final seconds, Lexus Green kicked to Easley in the right corner, who absorbed a blow from Jadynn Alexander and connected on a triple with 0.6 seconds to go, pushing the Roadrunner lead to double-digits. Easley added another 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 15 points.
After getting off to a slow start offensively this season, Easley had her second strong second half in the last week, following a game at Fresno State last Sunday, where she hit three fourth-quarter 3-pointers, a run she says has given her a needed confidence boost.
"I have not been catching my flow offensively this season," said Easley, who began her collegiate career at Hawaii. "But (coaches) still believe in me, they still put the ball in my hands, they're still telling me to let it fly. So when I do start hitting, it feels like everything I throw up will go in.'
Easley and Lexus Green closed things out in the fourth quarter, hitting a combined 7-of-8 from the foul line late, putting the game away after Hawaii cut a 12-point deficit to four.
Green finished with eight points and six assists. Freshman Sophie Tougas also finished with eight points and hit a pair of 3s in the first quarter, the only field goals the Roadrunners made in the opening 10 minutes.
After suffering four straight losses, the Roadrunners have responded with three straight wins, getting back to .500 both in the Big West (2-2) and overall (4-4).
They'll look to keep things rolling with a two-game home series against UC Riverside next Friday and Saturday. Both games tip at 4 p.m.