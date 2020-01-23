Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team responded with arguably its biggest win in a stunning comeback at Utah Valley Thursday.
Andie Easley drained a second-chance 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Roadrunners capped an 8-0 run in the final 1:40 to shock the WAC-leading Wolverines 55-53 on the road.
Facing a six-point deficit with under two minutes remaining, the Roadrunners got within a point after Jayden Eggleston, who had a team-high 13 points, scored on back-to-back possessions.
After the Wolverines missed a pair of free throws, CSUB had a chance to hold for the final shot. Ashley Austin had the first crack, but her contested layup rolled off the rim.
But after Eggleston was able to tap the ball out on the perimeter, Easley corralled it and fired an open triple that hit nothing but net. After officials confirmed she got the shot off in time, an elated 'Runner bench stormed the floor to celebrate a needed bounce back win.
After losing to a previously winless Chicago State team at home Saturday, the Roadrunners improved to 4-1 in conference play, while handing the Wolverines (5-1) their first WAC loss.
