Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star infielder Max Muncy will attend the seventh annual CSUB Hot Stove Dinner, according to Cal State Bakersfield athletics.
The event will be hosted by the CSUB baseball team on Jan. 17. Held at the Kern County Fairgrounds, the fundraiser acts as an introduction to the players and coaches on the 2020 Roadrunner team. It will feature a catered dinner from Luigi's and an auction featuring items such as autographed sports memorabilia and Dodgers tickets.
Muncy, a National League All-Star a season ago after hitting 35 home runs and driving in 98 RBIs, will take part in a Q&A session. He joins a list of prestigious Hot Stove guests, which previously included the likes of Tommy Lasorda, Cody Bellinger and Orel Hershiser.
For more information on the event, tickets or table sponsorships, contact Logan Belz at 654-2361.
(1) comment
Top notch celebrity guest. Max Muncy is a baller!
35 homer /100 RBI men in da Big City of Blue don’t happen everyday. Now Bakersfield can be proud of landing this guy for the event. Well done
