Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star infielder Max Muncy will attend the seventh annual Hot Stove Dinner, to be held by the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team on Jan. 17.
The event will be held at the Kern County Fairgrounds as an introduction to the players and coaches on the 2020 Roadrunner team. It will feature a catered dinner from Luigi's and an auction featuring items such as autographed sports memorabilia and Dodgers tickets.
Muncy, a National League All-Star a season ago, will take part in a Q & A session. He joins a list of prestigious Hot Stove guests, which previously included the likes of Tommy Lasorda, Cody Bellinger and Orel Hershisher.
For more information, contact Logan Belz at 661-654-2361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.