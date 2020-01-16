When trying to land guests for its annual Hot Stove Baseball Dinner, its safe to say the Cal State Bakersfield athletic department doesn't take the safe approach.
"We will not settle for any speaker," CSUB Athletic Director Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried said. "It's really what's the biggest name we can get that resonates best with the baseball program and the community. It has to be top of the line."
Siegfried believes he's landed someone worthy of a "top of the line" designation in 2020.
The seventh annual Hot Stove Dinner, which will take place at 6 p.m. Friday in Building No. 1 at the Kern County Fair and Event Center, is highlighted by guest speaker Max Muncy, the All-Star infielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Muncy is the second active player to serve as the event's speaker. His Dodger teammate Cody Bellinger was the guest of honor in 2018.
He is expected to speak to the current Roadrunner team before Friday's public event gets underway.
Attendees will receive a catered dinner from Luigi's Restaurant served by CSUB players and coaches. They can bid on several prizes, ranging from vacations to sports memorabilia and will also be able to participate in a Q&A with Muncy and CSUB Head Coach Jeremy Beard.
The brainchild of CSUB Associate AD Mark Mayes, Hot Stove has proven to be a critical fundraising event for for the baseball program since its launch in 2014.
Both Siegfried and Beard say the event is a major reason the program budget is now at roughly $220,000 a year, up from $130,000 in 2014. The hope is such expansion will help the Roadrunners compete when they enter a difficult Big West Conference in 2021
"It's about getting all the people together that have supported our program and want to support our program and just have a great time," Beard said. "It really is more of a celebration of our growth and where we want to take this program entering into one of the top conferences in the country."
Feeling there's a solid groundwork in place, Siegfried has even greater goals for the future, and says it's important for fundraising efforts to reflect his ambitions.
“We want to continue to build a young program up to the stage of our future rivals," he said. "We know it doesn’t happen overnight, but we want to be able to move up in the Big West to compete for conference and national championships.”
