Disciplined offense leads BC baseball to first conference win, 9-3 over LA Valley

Sometimes, in the midst of a 10-game losing streak, you just need patience.
The Bakersfield College baseball team's long-dormant offense tallied 11 walks Thursday afternoon — its highest single-game total of the season — and gradually fought its way back from an early deficit, posting eight straight runs to beat LA Valley 9-3.
The Renegades consistently worked the count, particularly against Monarch starter Kyle Ayers, who lasted just 2.1 innings, in which he allowed two runs and issued six of the 11 free passes.
"We knew that their guy (Ayers) had a very big arm — he's been up to 95 miles an hour," BC coach Tim Painton said. "But command can be an issue with him, so that kind of was our approach to the game. We ran his pitch count up and got him out of the game, and then we were able to put it away late."
Xabi Iparraguirre was BC's most effective hitter for much of the contest, going 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI doubles to right center, but Jose Ruiz went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, including two bases-loaded walks that helped the Renegades tie it up, and an RBI triple that extended the lead late.
Jarrett Brannen (1-for-1, four walks), Grant Holleman (2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs) and Alek Martinez (3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs) also made their mark at the plate, with Martinez bouncing back from a pair of poor inning-ending at-bats with the bases loaded early in the game.
Brannen also pitched for the Renegades, and got off to a shaky start, allowing a lead-off home run to Maddox Latta (the Monarchs' lone extra-base hit on the day) and two more baserunners before Tyler Olivas scored Lee Brandzel with an RBI single to make it 2-0.
But in relief of Brannen, Daniel Felix entered in the sixth for by far his best outing of the season, allowing just one hit and no walks in four shutout innings.
"Unbelievable," Painton said. "Just a great job ... He threw 42 pitches in four innings, and just solidified through a close ball game, and gave us a chance to win that thing."
That gave the Renegades space to make their comeback. First, Iparraguirre came through in the bottom of the first, doubling on a two-out hit-and-run to score Joseph Alatorre. The Monarchs responded, however, when Brandzel got on again in the third and Dorian Asher brought him home.
Soon after, Ayers found himself in another jam after walking Alatorre and Brannen and giving up a single to Iparraguirre. Ruiz drew a walk to chase Ayers and narrow the deficit to 3-2.
But with Isaac Amador pitching, Martinez could only manage a fly ball to center, and Iparraguirre was out at the plate trying to tag up, ending the inning.
No matter, as the Renegades loaded the bases once again, this time against Amador. An error at second base put Andrew Townson on, eventually leading to a second RBI walk for Ruiz and then redemption for Martinez as he singled to right to put BC up 4-3.
Lucas Escalante got the Monarchs out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam, thanks to a strikeout and a strange double play in which Brannen was ruled to have tagged up too early.
"Even today, we made a lot of base-running mistakes that, in a close ball game, will kill you," Painton said.
But with Felix staying steady on the mound, the Renegades were able to get to Escalante in the sixth with another two-out RBI double from Iparraguirre, and extend the lead to 5-3. They then plated four more runs against Andrew Howe.
At first, it was small ball — an infield grounder from Grant Holleman forced a throwing error at third base that allowed Ruiz to score. But in the bottom of the eighth, the Renegades showed off their firepower, launching four straight hits, including triples from Ruiz and Holleman.
The win boosted the Renegades to 6-19 entering their rubber match at LA Valley Saturday.
"We've started to play a little bit better," Painton said, "but we've just got to be consistent."