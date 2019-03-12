Redshirt senior guard Damiyne Durham’s Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball career is “done,” head coach Rod Barnes said Tuesday.
Durham was held out of the second half on Thursday at Seattle, was not on the bench for Saturday’s game at Utah Valley and he will not be with the team for the Western Athletic Conference Tournament this week.
“Yeah, there was something that happened in the Seattle game,” Barnes said. “But it’s been something that we’ve been trying to work through. Damiyne’s history has been spoken for. He’s been suspended back-and-forth with our team. So, it just came time that during the Seattle game at halftime, I just thought it was best for our team, and I thought it was best for Damiyne, that he just move on and we move forward.”
Durham holds the WAC’s career record for 3-pointers made with 316. He is third on the Roadrunners’ all-time scoring list with 1,442 points.
But each of his four playing seasons at CSUB, Durham was suspended. Most recently, Barnes held Durham out of the team’s Blue-Gold scrimmage, charity exhibition against Long Beach State and second game of the season this year.
He was suspended for two games last season because of leadership issues, Barnes said at the time. Durham was also suspended for the team’s exhibition in 2016-17 and the first half of its NCAA Tournament game against Oklahoma during the 2015-16 season.
Barnes said prior to the start of the 2018-19 season that he thought Durham had permanently turned a corner regarding issues that had kept Durham off the court.
Durham was a preseason First Team All-WAC honoree heading into his final year. He averaged 10 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 28 contests (three starts). Durham was 61-for-202 from 3-point range this season.
His final play as a Roadrunner was a double foul with Seattle’s Terrell Brown. The two shoved each other while off the ball and exchanged words.
“I love Damiyne,” Barnes said. “He didn’t kill nobody. He didn’t threaten to kill nobody. He didn’t do nothing — I mean, it’s just important that, as we go forward, that everybody’s on the same page, everybody has the same goals. I’m just sure for us to do what’s best for our program and this particular team, that Damiyne, his actions that he was taking was not in the best interest to continue with us.
“Is he still a ‘Runner? Do we still love him? Yeah. But, again, that’s part of it as a coach. You have to make decisions for not one individual, but you’re making decisions with everyone that’s involved. I think that we made the right decision.”
