Five conference titles were enough to help Cal State Bakersfield swimmers Autumn D'Arcy and Mikayla Popham capture some major hardware from the WAC.
D'Arcy was named the conference's Swimmer of the Year, while Popham earned Freshman of the Year the conference announced on Thursday.
A two-time conference champion during her freshman season, D'Arcy followed that up with wins in the 200-yard individual medley and both the 100 and 200 butterfly at the WAC Championships in Houston last week.
The three wins gave D'Arcy a program-record 24 individual victories for the season.
Popham capped her award-winning freshman season with a pair of wins at the WAC Championships, where she took first in 200 and 500 freestyle. She also captured the runner-up spot in the 100 free.
