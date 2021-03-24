CSUB's Taze Moore enters transfer portal

The top player on the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team will explore other options with his final year of college eligibility.
Taze Moore, and all-conference forward who's led CSUB in scoring each of the last two seasons, has officially entered the transfer portal, Verbal Commits reported Wednesday afternoon.
An explosive athlete and elite defender, Moore scored a team-high 12.2 points for the Roadrunners during the 2020-21 season, earning All-Big West First Team honors along the way. This came after he made the All-Defensive Team in the Western Athletic Conference.
Moore, who missed all of the 2017-18 season with numerous leg injuries, finishes his Roadrunner career averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He averaged career highs in all three categories in 2020-21.
Despite playing four seasons with CSUB, Moore can still play another season of college ball, after the NCAA reinstated an extra year of eligibility for all winter athletes last season.
He become the second Roadrunner to enter the graduate transfer market since the end of the season, as fellow senior De'Monte Buckingham also announced his intentions to play elsewhere.