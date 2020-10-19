Dome Rodriguez admits she didn't always have the most active social life growing up.
A native of Ecuador, Rodriguez has always poured most of her energy into athletics. After initially taking to basketball, she found her true calling on the soccer field.
Dome's grandfather Fausto Rodriguez and uncle Xavier Rodriguez both played professional soccer in Ecuador, and she quickly proved a worthwhile torchbearer for the family name.
Rodriguez, who was named the best player in Pichincha, Ecuador in her final year of high school, played for her country's national team at the U17 and U20 level. Oftentimes going up against girls two and three years older than her, she was able to win a national title as a member of the Espuce team before coming to America to play at Cal State Bakersfield in 2019.
As her friends went about their fairly typical teenage lives, Rodriguez was traveling the world, playing in tournaments in Chile, Columbia, Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela. Though admitting her life was a bit more hectic and stressful than most of her peers, she says it provided a worthwhile payoff.
“All my friends from school they had a lot of free time and they did a lot of stuff and I was always busy with soccer, like having to travel, having to go to practice and all that stuff," she said. "But I don’t feel like I missed anything because soccer has given me so many opportunities. And coming here to the United States is the biggest one.”
An even greater opportunity could be on the horizon.
Last week, Rodriguez was informed that she'd been added Ecuador's full national team training roster. One of 30 players chosen, she returned to her home country to begin an 11-day practice camp, with workouts beginning Monday.
If things go well, Rodriguez could potentially earn a spot on the national team roster as it prepares for the qualifying tournament of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
"Every soccer player has two dreams. One is to play pro and the other is to represent your national team," CSUB women's coach Sebastian Vecchio said. "It's an opportunity she really deserves and I think she's going to do really well."
In year's past, the national tryout would have presented Rodriguez with a tough decision to make.
Normally, CSUB would be right in the middle of its season and Rodriguez, a starting midfielder, would have had to choose between finishing out the season with the Roadrunners or competing for her home country.
But with the coronavirus having pushed the season back until January, she can give the tryout her full attention before returning to Bakersfield for the regular season.
“That was definitely going to be a hard decision," she said. "I feel like I would have (gone) because playing for your national team is a big thing. But it’s definitely nice to have this time to go there without even worrying if I’m going to play here at CSUB."
Having grown up regularly playing against elite players with more experience than her, Rodriguez has never shied away from a challenge. And with a spot in the biggest sporting event in the world on the line, she's excited to compete against the top talent her country has to offer.
"It's definitely going to be hard," she said. "But I feel like when things are easy, they're not exciting. So I'm definitely ready for it to show how I play."
Rodriguez isn't the only Roadrunner at the tryout. She's being joined by Karen Flores, an incoming freshman forward who has also played with the Ecuadorian national teams at the U17 and U20 level.
"That means we have good players on this roster," Vecchio said. "It speaks volumes about the program and how far it's come."