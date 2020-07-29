The last hope that any team sporting events would be held in Bakersfield this fall was officially dashed Wednesday afternoon.
The Big West Conference, the new home for Cal State Bakersfield Athletics, officially postponed its fall sports seasons through the end of the calendar year. The move will delay the start of CSUB's volleyball, men's and women's soccer and women's cross country seasons and will also force the cancelation of the fall season for the Roadrunner women's golf team.
For years, the move to the Big West has been a point of great excitement for many within the athletic department, and Wednesday's news, while not unexpected, was cause for disappointment.
"The discussions that have been happening were definitely (suggesting) this is the direction we were heading," CSUB Athletic Director Kenneth Siegfried said. "It was not a surprise, but when you get information like this, it kind of breaks your heart."
As of now, the league's ruling will not affect winter sports, which are scheduled to begin Nov. 10.
A potential issue the delayed schedules create for CSUB is overbooked facilities. Already shared by the men's basketball, women's basketball and wrestling teams, the Icardo Center will now also have to host indoor volleyball matches during winter months.
“(Event scheduling) right now probably the hottest topic in the NCAA," Siegfried said. "It’s definitely something we’re going to have a plan for based on the different scenarios but we will have a plan to make that happen the right way.”
While final schedules are still being made, Siegfried expects there will be a reduced amount of games during the year, which will create more available dates for teams to compete in shared facilities.
The announcement also puts a strain on multi-sport athletes, who will have to transition immediately from one season to the next. During the 2019-20 season, 13 girls played on both the indoor and beach volleyball teams, while eight members of the women's cross country team also ran track in the spring.
Although she knows it will be a challenge for her athletes, indoor volleyball coach Giovana Melo says her players are still reeling from having their beach season cut short, and that grinding through two condensed schedules would be a pleasant alternative to having no seasons at all.
"Things are going to be very different for us, but I think everybody's on the same page that it's a plus because they had their beach season taken away last year," Melo said. "They don't want this to be taken away again. It's going to be hard but if there's a chance for us to have a season, then so be it."
In its announcement Wednesday, the Big West said student-athletes would be allowed to return to campus "at the discretion of each institution."
Currently, Siegfried says 20 combined members of the school's men's and women's basketball teams have returned to campus for modified workouts (one individual per basket with no shared equipment). He's hopeful teams will be able to hold workouts in the fall, but said it's unlikely any additional athletes would be allowed back at CSUB before the school year begins at the end of August.
Though they all felt Wednesday's ruling was in the best interest of their athletes, coaches say it does little to suppress feelings of impatience as schedules continue to be pushed back.
“We just want to start," women's soccer coach Sebastian Vecchio said. "It doesn’t matter what we can do, how they want us to do it, we just want to have some guidance to get out there and start training. We just want to get back.”
