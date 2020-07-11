Cal State Bakersfield outfielder Damien Henderson signed a professional contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, becoming the 23rd Roadrunner to sign an MLB contract over the program's 12-year history, and the seventh player to sign a contract under current head coach Jeremy Beard.
"It's great to see Damian take the next step towards his dream of becoming a big league player," said Beard in a press release from CSUB Athletics. "He has as much physical talent as any player I've coached in my career and has professional potential both as a hitter and on the mound. We've all seen what he can do at the plate, but not many left-handers can throw 96 with an above average curveball."
Henderson, who was projected to be selected in the 2020 MLB Entry Draft before the coronavirus pandemic shortened it from 40 to five rounds, was enjoying a breakout junior abbreviated season for the Roadrunners, hitting .321 and collecting hits in 12 of 14 games.
He also led the team in hits (17), extra base hits (5), on base percentage (.446), slugging percentage (.528) and RBIs (10).
The Raleigh, N.C., native arrived at CSUB in 2019 as a sophomore, after playing his freshman campaign at Salt Lake City Community College. Last season, Henderson hit .236 with 17 RBIs and 12 extra base hits in 48 games, including hitting .284 in Western Athletic Conference play.
