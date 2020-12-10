Jayden Eggleston has fully embraced the "first person in, last person out" mentality ever since she first stepped foot in the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball facility.
She hasn't had a choice.
Eggleston, now a redshirt junior forward at CSUB, found great success in her first year with the Roadrunners.
Sitting out the 2018-19 season after transferring from Iona, Eggleston was an instant spark for CSUB a season ago, leading the team in scoring (11.8 points per game), blocks (30) and minutes played (773), while also finishing in the top three in steals (44), rebounding average (5.8) and assists (40).
But the physical grind that produced her on-court success at times made her off-court life excruciating.
Prior to transferring to CSUB, Eggleston was diagnosed with Compartment Syndrome in her legs. The condition, according to WebMD, "occurs when excessive pressure builds up inside an enclosed muscle space in the body" and can cause blood clots in infected areas.
Eggleston first had surgery after her freshman year at Iona. And though sitting out an entire season initially helped, a return to play brought on a return of pain that's often been difficult to endure.
"Your feet start tingling, your legs feel like they're on fire," Eggleston said of the condition. "It's not a good feeling."
Those feelings carried into the extended offseason. Even with COVID-19 delaying the start of CSUB's season significantly, Eggleston continued to deal with discomfort.
Things got bad enough in September that she elected to have another round of surgery on both legs, a procedure that put her availability for the start of her junior year in doubt.
Nearly three months later, the daily rehab process is as grueling as ever. On Thursday, Eggleston first had to attend an 8 a.m. session with trainers, then had additional work done both before and after a Roadrunner practice.
And while all the additional work is proving to be challenging, Eggleston has grown to accept it as something she has to do to keep herself on the floor.
"(The rehab) is honestly a full-time schedule," she said. "I can't get in the gym as much as I'd like. I have to limit how much I can actually do. But I try not to let it stop me. I try to give it my all every time I'm out there."
Still not at 100 percent, Eggleston's determination helped get her on the floor with her teammates when the season began.
Despite coming off the bench and seeing her minutes dip — she's currently playing an average of 23 after logging 26.7 per game last year — Eggleston has remained one of CSUB's most productive players. Through two games, she's second on the 'Runners in scoring (9.5) and rebounding (4.5) while dishing out a team-best seven assists.
Eggleston had a well-rounded six-point, seven-rebound, four-assist effort in a 60-52 season-opening win over Cal — CSUB's first against a power-conference team in six years — then scored 13 points in a 69-58 loss to Pepperdine on Tuesday, her efforts drawing rave reviews from her coaches.
“She had to battle a lot of things this offseason," CSUB women's coach Greg McCall said. "She was so determined to come back and make a huge impact this year. I didn’t know if she was going to make it to this (point). But her determination and drive to get herself back to that floor, man, it’s huge."
On Friday, Eggleston and her teammates will return to their home floor for the first time since March when they host Santa Clara at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the game is not open to the public.
Even if it proves taxing at times, dealing with pain is a reality Eggleston will be faced with for the rest of her basketball career. But having been through several dark moments, she says she's prepared to work through any physical difficulties she'll come up against.
“I’ve definitely had some tough points, I’ve had some almost breaking points," she said. "But I just know this is what I love. I have to do it to be able to perform how I want to perform. It’s all part of the grind for me. This is what I’ve done my whole life.”