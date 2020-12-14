Cal State Bakersfield has canceled its scheduled Dec. 19 home men's basketball game against Life Pacific.
A press release sent by CSUB Monday morning stated that Life Pacific requested the game, which was set to take place at the Icardo Center, be canceled. The reason for the request was not provided.
The Roadrunners, who improved to 2-2 with a 76-66 win over Idaho last Saturday, are not scheduled to play again until their Big West opener against UC Davis on Dec. 27.
The press release stated that "the CSUB coaching staff is looking into the possibility of scheduling additional games to fill the unexpected gap" in the team's schedule.