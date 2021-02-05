The remainder of the regular season appears to be in jeopardy for the Cal State Bakersfield wrestling team.
On Friday morning, the CSUB Athletic Department announced that "the Roadrunners will pause all operations as a result of university and department-wide COVID safety protocols." The team was originally scheduled to travel to Oregon State for a dual this Sunday, but will not make the trip.
The team's schedule also listed a Feb. 11 triangular meet with Arizona State and Cal Poly in Tempe, Ariz. as postponed. The press release stated that "discussions for the potential rescheduling of these events are ongoing."
After more than 10 months of COVID delays, CSUB opened its season with a pair of home duals against Stanford and Arkansas Little Rock on Jan. 24.
If postponed matches aren't made up, the Roadrunners would have more than a month layoff before returning to action at the Pac-12 Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 28