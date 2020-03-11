Josh Loomer knew what to expect when he looked into the crowd at last weekend's Pac-12 Wrestling Championships.
As the final seconds ticked away on his 7-3, 184-pound championship win over Oregon State's Colt Doyle, Loomer, a redshirt sophomore at Cal State Bakersfield, locked eyes with his parents, Chris and Sylvia Loomer, who were having predictable reactions to his victory.
"My mom's a crier, so she was very emotional," Josh said. "My dad was very happy just to watch his son succeed. I do most of this for them. It was just an amazing feeling."
That winning feeling may feel different for wrestlers competing at next week's NCAA Championships.
Due to the spread of the Coronavirus, the NCAA made a seemingly monumental announcement on Wednesday when it was revealed that upcoming NCAA Tournaments, including wrestling and men's and women's basketball, would be played in empty arenas.
"Based on (public heath official's) advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events...with only essential staff and limited family in attendance," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a news release Wednesday.
Loomer and CSUB teammate Russell Rohlfing, the Pac-12 champion at 149 pounds, will be among those competing at what will now be a virtually deserted U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which has a listed capacity of 66,665.
On Wednesday afternoon, Roadrunner wrestling coach Manny Rivera said he hoped select family members would be allowed to accompany his wrestlers to Minneapolis, but wasn't expecting to hear back on the matter until later in the week.
Though it created a major stir nationally, Rivera seemed mostly unfazed by the news.
"I don't know if it matters too much," he said. "Obviously you'd prefer to have a stadium full of people (but) when you really boil it down, our guys are there to compete. They're not going to be worried about who's there, who's not.
"Our guys are there for a purpose, to become National Champions and All-Americans. That's not going to change."
CSUB men's basketball coach Rod Barnes spoke on the matter Tuesday, prior to the NCAA's decision, and said he too would be on board with playing postseason contests with no fans in attendance if that was the only viable option.
"I would (play in empty arenas) because I think the kids deserve it," Barnes said. "Would you prefer to have fans there? No doubt. But I wouldn't pass up the opportunity because I've had the experience to go to the NCAA Tournament.
"Whatever measure we'd have to go to do that I would want them to have that opportunity. And I would want to coach."
The Roadrunner men are scheduled to open the WAC Tournament at Orleans in Las Vegas against UTRGV at 6 p.m. Thursday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the conference website stated "The WAC is still welcoming fan attendance."
The opening day of the women's tournament was held with spectators in attendance on Wednesday. WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd said attendance will continue to be a fluid situation and that school presidents will discuss the issue further Thursday.
