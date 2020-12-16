The Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team has canceled the final two games of its non-conference season.
The school didn't give a reason for the cancellations, stating in a press release, "To safeguard the privacy of all CSUB students and personnel, we cannot offer more specifics, other than to say the health and safety of our university community is our top priority."
The first canceled game was a Thursday night road tilt against Fresno State. The Roadrunners were then set to take on Life Pacific at the Icardo Center on Sunday.
In a press conference Tuesday, CSUB women's head coach Greg McCall said he was hopeful his team would be able to add at least one additional opponent before opening its first season in the Big West.
Following the cancellations, CSUB isn't scheduled to play again until Dec. 27, when they travel to UC Davis for the first of back-to-back games against the defending Big West champions.