With fears that the coronavirus will greatly alter fall sports, its impact is already being felt by winter sports as well.
The Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team on Friday announced that it would decline an invitation to participate in the preseason WNIT during the 2020-21 season. The tournament was scheduled to take place from Nov. 13-22.
On its athletics website, CSUB also announced it would schedule all non-conference games within the state of California with hopes that would reduce the chances of further spreading the virus.
The 2020 tournament would have marked the third time CSUB was selected to participate in the illustrious preseason event, having previously competed in both 2014 and 15.
The Roadrunners and the rest of the college basketball world already felt the effects of COVID-19 in March, when the NCAA Tournament became one of the first casualties of the virus.
