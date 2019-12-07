Numerous opponents with varying degrees of talent have come into the Icardo Center this season, only for the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team to send them home with a loss.
The Roadrunners may have turned away their most impressive foe of the young season on Saturday.
Jayden Eggleston scored 21 points and Andie Easley caught fire from 3-point range late in the second half, as CSUB pulled away for an impressive 80-70 win over Pacific.
After falling in a 10-point hole in the second quarter, the Roadrunners fought back to tie the score at halftime, then pulled even again with 10 seconds left in the third quarter, when Easley hit her first basket of the game on a pull-up 3.
It was the start of an explosive close to the game for Easley, who after a slow start, hit 3s on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, the second of which she converted into a four-point play, giving CSUB a 57-50 lead.
“I couldn’t hit a shot at the beginning, but every single time I missed, either a teammate or coach was my ear saying ‘We believe in you, keep shooting,’" Easley said. "So that was all them.”
The Tigers, whose only loss coming in was a 69-57 defeat to fifth-ranked Oregon State, didn't go away quietly, and with 3:27 to play, they got within 61-60 on a Valerie Higgins layup.
But CSUB controlled the game on both ends from that point on. Miracle Saxon answered Higgins' basket with a layup before Easley hit another 3-pointer as part of a 7-0 run.
Balance has been the key for the Roadrunner offense this season and an array of weapons proved to be the difference again Saturday, with four players scoring in double figures.
Eggleston's 21 points were a career high. Ashely Austin added 15, with Easley and Vanessa Austin scored 14 apiece.
"We’re going to have different people step up at different times," coach Greg McCall said. "This team here, from top-to-bottom, we can call out anybody to be able to score the basketball. And they responded really well.”
The 'Runners also held a 44-33 edge on the glass. Vanessa Austin led all players with 12 rebounds, with Eggleston adding nine.
Saturday marked six wins in six home games for CSUB, and players don't anticipate the streak will wrap up anytime soon.
“We don’t lose on the blue floor," Easley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.