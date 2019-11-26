With just a single assist to her stat line in the first half, Jasmin Dixon caught fire early in the third quarter to help the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team earn a needed win heading into Thanksgiving.
Dixon kick-started a 15-5 third quarter run with back-to-back baskets, as the Roadrunner women earned their first win over a Division I opponent by defeating North Texas 61-52 at the Icardo Center Tuesday.
After Jayden Eggleston converted a putback on the first possession of the second half, Dixon had one of her own on the second, helping the Roadrunners build a 29-23 lead.
After the Mean Green rallied to get within 31-29, Dixon drilled a 3-pointer off and inbounds pass, then immediately followed that up with a steal and score.
The rest of the third quarter was all CSUB, which outscored UNT 15-5 and held a 21-12 scoring edge in the period.
Dixon was part of a balanced offensive attack, which was led by Ashley Austin, who finished with a game-high 13 points. Makenzie Bond and Vanessa Austin each added 10 off the bench.
Despite facing a Mean Green team that had the nation's second leading rebounder in Anisha George, Bond was the night's top rebounder with eight.
The Roadrunners are back home Friday for a 2 p.m. tipoff with San Jose State.
