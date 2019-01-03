The Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team put away its non-league troubles on Thursday night.
On the road in their Western Athletic Conference opener, the Roadrunners beat Seattle 70-60. CSUB snapped a seven game losing streak and moved to 5-9 on the season while Seattle is 0-14.
Thursday’s WAC opener saw CSUB get a game-high 27 points from Alexxus Gilbert and a 22-point, 13-rebound effort from Jazmine Johnson.
Just four other Roadrunners got in the scoring column, with Ashley Austin putting in eight, Vanessa Austin finishing with six and Dalis Jones tallying five. Malayasia McHenry rounded out the scoring with two points.
McHenry and Austin each pulled down seven rebounds.
Seattle led 15-9 after the first quarter and 28-23 going into halftime. The score was tied 45-45 going into the fourth quarter before the Roadrunners pulled away with a 25-15 run to close things out.
CSUB is back in action Saturday with a road game at Utah Valley.
