In a game of wild haymakers, the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team landed the decisive blow in the fourth quarter against UC Irvine.
The Roadrunners saw a 17-point lead become an eight-point deficit, only to hold the Anteaters scoreless for a 6:51 stretch in the third and fourth quarters, pulling away for a 73-65 win at the Icardo Center on Friday.
The Roadrunners seemed primed to run away from the Anteaters, who entered the day 5-0 in the Big West, in the second quarter.
CSUB led by as many as 17 after opening the second quarter on a 15-0 run. And behind a 13-point first half from Jayden Eggleston, the 'Runners led 37-26 just a minute before halftime.
Things first turned after Eggleston picked up her third foul of the half, as Irvine needed just 1:09 to put together an 8-0 scoring run to pull within 37-34 at the half.
UCI rode that momentum out of the locker room, suffocating CSUB with a full-court pressure, forcing a string of turnovers and jumping to a 50-42 lead at the midway point of the third quarter.
But CSUB turned things back in its favor, thanks in part to a swarming defense that held Irvine without a point for nearly seven minutes. The run was also aided by the bench play of Mackenzie Bond, who put up seven points in a six-minute stretch to get the 'Runners within 56-54 after three.
"When she comes in, we expect her to get us something good," head coach Greg McCall said of Bond. "We know what she can do."
Lexus Green, whose 14 points were one behind Eggleston for the team lead, then gave the Roadrunners the lead back for good by hitting an open 3 on the second possession of the fourth period.
Then, with just over a minute to play, she put a stamp on the comeback, hitting a contested layup through contact to push the advantage to 69-63.
"Honestly, I was hoping to get that foul," Green said of the play. "I just know, as my position that we run that play it’s either going to be a score from me or a score (for a teammate). In these situations, we just had to put the ball in the hole, so I just went and tried to do my thing.”
With a logjam both atop and in the middle of the Big West standings, the Roadrunners, now 5-4 in the league play, have a chance to build a big momentum surge off of Friday's win.
“I think it’s huge," said Green, who also had a team-high five assists. "We’ve been a little rocky this season. One of our biggest issues was having energy and we brought a ton of it tonight. We knew that they were undefeated in conference and we just wanted to make a statement.”
The two teams face off again at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.